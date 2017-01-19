9 dead in Charleston: He had to honor their souls.

Now the wheel of blood has made one full revolution: Dylann Roof, who slew nine churchgoers in Charleston in 2015, will himself be put to death, if this month’s sentence holds.
Between those acts of execution and retribution stands a small monument to transcendence: “Requiem for Mother Emanuel,” an exhibition of Leo Twiggs’ batiks at the Randolph Road branch of the Mint Museum.
You may shed tears at the show, which stays up through Feb. 19. They won’t scald like those that followed the shootings, when a white supremacist accepted the hospitality of black worshippers at Emanuel AME Church before gunning down a dozen. (Three survived.) But you might be moved by the idea that even an event so harrowing can be turned into art that transforms us. Here’s why.
The nine batiks
After you read the wall panel about the show, you take the batiks in order. The first shows an immense white church, looking like an elongated Georgia O’Keefe structure on an angle, reaching for the sky. A target drawn on its center and a real cross on a chain, embedded in a small cut-out section near the bottom, make the point clear.
By the end, the final batik quotes two lines from James Weldon Johnson’s poem “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing:” “We have come over a way that with tears has been watered/We have come treading a path through the blood of the slaughtered.” The poem refers to the voyages of slaves but has another meaning here; the church rises into a sky of royal purple giving way to a yellow dawn, with African colors and motifs around the spire suggesting ancestors watching over the present.
In the other works, Twiggs deals with repeated motifs. A bloody Confederate battle flag, reduced here from 13 stars to nine, frays and shreds and finally disappears. The nine Xs, marks of the victims, convert to Christian crosses. Those crosses pass over the stained glass window of the church known to the black community as Mother Emanuel, bypassing one last target and eventually shooting up through the spire to heaven.
Who is this artist?
Twiggs was born in St. Stephen, an hour north of Charleston, in 1934. So he’s been around since the early heyday of the modern Civil Rights movement. He received a B.A. in art from Claflin University in 1956, five months after Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man in Montgomery, Ala. He was in Orangeburg, S.C., when police killed three student protestors and wounded 27 in 1968. He remembers another church killing: the 1963 bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.
“The South is a place of contradictions, and I play with that all the time,” says Twiggs, now retired from a long teaching career at S.C. State University in Orangeburg. “You have sweet Southern hospitality, and they are hanging people from trees.
“The person who has influenced me more than anything is (writer) James Baldwin. He said the purpose of art is to lay bare the questions that are hidden by the answers. In the South, the syrupy attitude hides a lot of questions. When someone says, ‘That flag is not about hate, it’s about heritage,’ there’s a denial factor.”
Yet his work shows compassion, not outrage. Where some artists might scream with rage, Twiggs murmurs about redemption: These nine souls sail up to heaven. No wonder that, when you get him talking about jazz, he extols the subtleties of saxophonist Lester Young and the quiet fire of trumpeter Miles Davis.
“Sometimes wisdom comes with whispers,” he says. “Think about Don Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ or Yoda, always speaking in that low tone. As we age, our voices become lower, and we tend to select the right words to make sure we’re saying what we’re feeling. To me, a whisper grabs your attention. Batik is my voice, and it’s an introspective voice.”
What’s batik, anyway?
Twiggs’ website describes it as “an ancient wax-resist process traditionally used to decorate textiles. The process begins by applying wax to the surface of cloth, usually silk or cotton, and dipping it in a cold water dye solution. The waxed areas resist the dye, and the process is repeated many times to achieve multi-layers of different colors. When the waxed areas are crushed, dyes seep into them, creating the characteristic crackle of batik. The wax is removed to uncover the many layers of colors.”
Twiggs has worked in this medium for 53 years, even before he became the first African-American to get a Ph.D in art from the University of Georgia. “There’s no outline, no path,” he says. “Batik slows down the creative process. It’s very time-consuming: You put wax on, it saves a color, you wait for that color to dry, you put more wax on. So it slows down the process of thinking about the art.
“It’s unforgiving, too. If you put the dye in, you can’t erase it. In the early days, I’d throw away a lot of paintings, because a wrong color ruined the whole mood of the piece. But the (good thing) is that, by mixing colors that seep into the fabric, you draw the viewer into the work. The more they look, the more they see. And as dye gets into the fabric, it can create (an effect) you don’t even know is there.”
The Mint’s sudden impulse
Many exhibitions at the museum get planned years ahead. Jonathan Stuhlman, senior curator of American, modern and contemporary art, had to make a faster call. He was approached by the Johnson Collection in Spartanburg, which showed the work last summer, about importing it within 12 weeks – and free of charge.
This exhibition came with cachet: Seven Carolina Panthers at summer training camp had seen it and been moved. Coach Ron Rivera said at the time, “It’s a very powerful statement, it really is. I think the sense is there is something that can be gotten from the tragedy – trying to patch it up, to correct it, make it right.”
Sure enough, Stuhlman found this “a profound, meditative work” on a trip to Spartanburg. He had three galleries waiting to take on a huge show of paintings by the Wyeth family (mostly Andrew) in March. Why not use one to show Twiggs’ batiks? The staff caught his enthusiasm and signed onto the project one week before the Keith Lamont Scott shooting in September.
“We wanted to put this in a quiet meditative space,” says Stuhlman. “It’s not really the kind of show where you lead a lot of tours through, but you cannot come away unmoved. When Dr. Twiggs came here to open the show (in November), tears were flowing. You had an electric moment of silence in the room.”
Making a joyful noise
The exhibition may inspire contemplative silence, but Rubie Britt-Height’s job is to get people talking – and, perhaps, singing or dancing. (She organized a jazz concert for the museum’s 80th anniversary last October.) The Mint’s director of community relations connects art to the community – especially nontraditional audiences, who might respond strongly to “Requiem” – and she has created three big free events to support it.
She put the word out through Mecklenburg Ministries and the Rev. George Battle Jr., senior bishop of the AME Zion Church, that Jan. 29 would be the first of two “church days” from 2 to 4 p.m.The Greater Bethel AME Church choir will sing at 2:30 in the museum’s atrium; vocalist Kusawn Foster will welcome museumgoers with songs. Painter Curtis King will do a piece live in response to the exhibition.
On Feb. 19, Twiggs will come to close his exhibition and meet the public. The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church choir and and handbell choir will perform at 3 p.m. Patricia James will sing. Quentin Talley will recite poetry – which is apt, as he was raised in a church in Greenwood, S.C. – as will Charlotte poet Bluz, aka Boris Rogers.
And on Feb. 8, Carolina artists will respond to the show and the deadly event with an evening performance that’s still being determined. Visual artists will bring work and share their insights; singers, dancers or other performers will do mini-sets related to the event. (She’s hoping to get nine, for obvious reasons.)
Your voice matters, too
Inside the exhibition, Stuhlman created a section for visitors to respond. You can write on a table, where a long scrolling document collects daily comments, or post a more permanent notice on a prayer wall.
Hundreds of people have attached their thoughts on blue paper to that hanging metal grid. Some simply left their names as witnesses. One drew a peace symbol. Another printed “It has 2 stop: The violence.” A Spanish-speaker wrote “Siempre hay esperanza.” (“There is always hope.”)
Perhaps the most poignant note adapts the famous prayer “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” This visitor added, “God, please grant me the grace of forgiveness – because I don’t have it yet.”
‘Requiem for Mother Emanuel’
Mint Museum, 2730 Randolph Road, through Feb. 19. Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $12 adults, $9 college students or seniors 65 and over, $6 for children 5 to 17, free under 5 or for members. The museum is free Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. Details: 704-337-2000 or mintmuseum.org.
