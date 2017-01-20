Avant-garde music (plus one author)? Sounds like ‘New Frequencies.’

When you call a series “New Frequencies,” you have a dilemma: You’ve got to keep coming up with stuff nobody has experienced locally. Luckily, the avant-garde arts universe is infinite. Somebody’s always relocating a boundary, breaking a rule or confounding an expectation.
McColl Center for Art + Innovation has been so happy with this concept that a third set of shows has been announced for winter-spring, with the aim of making “New Frequencies” a monthly event. This series relies heavily on music: Four of five events are concerts, with tickets now priced at $14 ($10 for members). The fifth event, a reading by Durham author John Darnielle, has been kept at $7 ($5 for members.) But he’s also a composer-singer, so perhaps a guitar will make an appearance...
Here’s what to expect from the upcoming shows, all of which start at 8 p.m. at 721 N. Tryon St. For more details, call 704-332-5535 or go to mccollcenter.org.
Lonnie Holley, Feb. 4 – This Atlanta-based visual artist and musician turns his ideas into drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, performance and sound. He often improvises music and lyrics on the spot; if you had to categorize him, perhaps “blues” would do, as he was part of the Blues for Smoke exhibition in 2013 at the Whitney Museum of American Art.
Noveller, March 2 – L.A. composer and filmmaker Sarah Lipstate uses the name “Noveller” for her solo electric guitar project. Lipstate, who toured Europe with Iggy Pop last year and has participated in Rhys Chatham’s Guitar Army, uses her instrument as a jumping-off point for a complex sonic palette.
John Darnielle, March 30 – As noted above, Darnielle is a composer-singer-guitarist for the Mountain Goats. But he’s coming here because his first novel, “Wolf in White Van,” was a National Book Award nominee and a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for first fiction. He’ll read from his second novel, “Universal Harvester.”
Mary Lattimore & Mac McCaughan, April 20 – This duo will play new compositions, improvised live but based on prearranged structures and ideas; she’s on harp, he’s on synthesizers and guitar. He’s been making music for almost 30 years, first in Superchunk and later via projects such as Portastatic and Non-Believers. She moved from Asheville to L.A., where she’s known for experiments with her Lyon and Healy concert grand harp.
Ken Vandermark/Nate Wooley Duo, May 12 – Chicago saxophonist/composer Ken Vandermark and New York trumpet player Nate Wooley put together their duo project in October 2013. They combine jazz traditions, free improvisation and modern compositional style in an intimate context.
