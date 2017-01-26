A Charlotte woman launches 170 dreams with ‘Hidden Figures’ outing

“Hidden Figures” became the surprise movie hit of the holiday season by telling the stories of three unknown women who shaped America’s past.
On Thursday morning, it gained another 170 fans among girls who will shape America’s future.
Students from Westerly Hills Academy and Marie G. Davis Military and Global Leadership Academy rocked a special screening at AMC Northlake Cinemas, breaking into applause a dozen times at the drama that has earned three Oscar nominations and will top $100 million at the box office. It tracks a year in the lives of three African-American women in Langley, Va., who helped NASA get astronauts off the ground in the early days of the 1960s space race with Russia.
But the clapping began even before the screening started, as the kids and their chaperones gathered outside the mall to celebrate the woman who made this free screening happen: Donielle Prophete, who buzzed among this crowd like a proud auntie who has acquired 15 dozen nieces for three hours.
And nobody would have been there at all, except for a whim.
“Shay Moore, a good friend who’s a disc jockey in Kansas City, announced one day she wanted to take 100 girls to see this movie,” recalls Prophete, vice-president of Local 3645 of the Communication Workers of America. “As we kept talking – I thought I was making a joke – I said, ‘Maybe I should do that here in Charlotte.’ ”
“Maybe” turned into “yes” when Prophete set up a GoFundMe site to raise $1,000 for 100 tickets. The site raised $2,435 in three weeks. That meant 170 girls in grades seven through 10 and their chaperones could go, and the kids could get a snack pack of popcorn, candy and a drink.
Lashonda Alexander, Prophete’s former roommate at Winston-Salem State University, now teaches math and language arts at Westerly; she offered to collect a busload. Bettye Tudor, another friend, is administrative assistant to the principal at Marie G. Davis; she assembled a busload at her school.
The rest came through word of mouth. Meanwhile, Yolanda Crowder joined in: The owner of the Koffee Kup Cafeteria provided box lunches of spaghetti, chicken and green beans for kids to pick up at the restaurant and take back to their schools.
“Hidden Figures” has inspired 75 such campaigns across America at GoFundMe and countless others at other sites. Many petitioners mention the need to get girls interested in STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and math – in a world where they can be overlooked by teachers or overawed by attention-grabbing boys.
“Watching African-American women succeed in math and science – that will be an inspiration to them,” said Alexander before the screening. “Girls in middle school can lack confidence and be afraid to speak up. I teach them that you have to ask for what you want.”
Tudor echoed that sentiment: “These are critical years for girls. I think the movie will get their minds moving in different directions: They’ll see role models accomplishing something they never knew was possible.”
Texts, selfies and chatter flooded the theater lobby sixty seconds after the film had ended. Chine Cheren and Joy Ulysse, eighth-graders at Davis, had grasped the message.
“Anything is possible, despite race or religion or anything else,” said Ulysse, who wore a T-shirt that read: “Don’t make excuses – make moves.”
Said Cheren, “I was surprised I had never heard about this story. People need to know about it.”
With that in mind, don’t be surprised if Prophete launches another field trip, this time to Hampton, Va. The Hampton History Museum heard about her endeavor and invited every person at this screening to visit the new exhibit “When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA’s Human Computers.”
“Oh, we’re going. We’re going,” said Prophete. “We just have to figure out how.”
