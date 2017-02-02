The ‘Hidden Figure’ you still don’t know – and she’s from Monroe

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie Pause

5:45 Abby Corrigan as Gertrude McFuzz

1:19 Customers flock to Phat Burrito after closing announcement

1:25 Ringling Bros. Circus arrives in Queen City

1:07 World Hijab Day

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:44 A special evening for Steph Curry