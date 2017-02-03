ATC meets CTC: A theatrical collaboration like no other

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie Pause

1:43 Constituents urge Sen. Tillis to reject Trump cabinet nominees

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:56 Hornets to offer scholarships

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:25 Interfaith Rally

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch