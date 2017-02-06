Cold month, hot movies: Charlotte Film Society busier than ever

Shortest month, busiest slate: The Charlotte Film Society goes wild in February with an array of movies from Oscar-nominated shorts to weird horror to a documentary that will shake you to your bones.
Memberships will be sold for $12 at all events. If you want to know more about benefits, go here: www.charlottefilmsociety.org. In the meantime, start marking your calendar.
Feb. 9: “The Uncondemned” – Rape has been a crime of war for a century, but not until the 1990s did a team of young prosecutors, activists and investigators get the first conviction for it. The case was fought by legal underdogs; thanks to the extraordinary courage of Rwandan women willing to testify – despite the killing of witnesses – history was changed. Writer and co-director Michele Mitchell will hold a discussion after the 7 p.m. screening at Park Terrace Cinemas.
Feb. 11: “Harry Benson: Shoot First” – The photographer had behind-the-scenes access to such icons as The Beatles, Muhammad Ali, Greta Garbo, Michael Jackson and Martin Luther King Jr., and this documentary shows how he got it. The Light Factory co-sponsors a 7:30 p.m. screening at Theatre Charlotte.
Feb. 18: “Evolution,” “The Love Witch.” and “XX.” The Back Alley Film Series has found a new home after leaving Crownpoint Cinemas. It debuts at C3 Lab with six horror films (“XX” is an anthology of four shorts), all directed by women and free to 2017 members of the society. Anyone else can pay, of course. Screenings are at 5, 7:15 and 9:30.
Feb. 25-16: Every year, the society shows all the Oscar-nominated shorts in programs that are free to members (or anyone who buys a membership on the spot.) This year, the live shorts will be shown Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with the animated nominees following Sunday at 2 p.m. at Theatre Charlotte. “Borrowed Time,” one of the latter, was co-directed and co-written by Andrew Coats, son of former society board member Brian Coats; the CFS is trying to schedule an interview with Andrew before the Sunday screening.
