A ‘Curious Incident,’ a compelling night of theater

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie Pause

3:05 Hidden Figures

1:43 CMS School Board comments on recent ICE raids

0:55 PETA says go vegan for your valentine

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

14:47 Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting

2:43 Tax reassessment: A boon for Trump National Golf Club and a loss for North Carolina county

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?