It’s about love. It’s a little sick. It’s “Love/Sick.”

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants Pause

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:44 More Than 1000 March In Uptown

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

0:35 Marcher on immigrants: 'We are hard workers'

1:37 Over 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:46 Arthur Griffin discusses Elizabeth Randolph

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know