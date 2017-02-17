How do you ensure ‘Hamilton’ tickets cheaply in Charlotte?

Thousands of people who bought subscriptions to the 2016-17 PNC Broadway Lights season knew they were guaranteeing a shot at subscriptions next season – the one bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”
But if you didn’t have dough for the whole enchilada, listen up: You can now buy a three-show mini-package in the current season, and you’ll be counted as a subscriber when renewal information goes out this spring for 2017-18. Think of it as a Panthers-style PSL for Broadway shows.
You can do that for well under $100 per package at BlumenthalArts.org/packages, depending on which of 28 upcoming offerings you choose. They range from the Japanese drum concert “Kodo Dadan” to the splashy musical “The King and I.” The offer comes with a flexible seating package – you can choose different seats for the shows – and a $25 Rock Bottom gift certificate.
Here’s why it’s a smart idea: Renewing subscribers – one of whom you’d become – get first crack at subscriptions for the “Hamilton” season. After that, if subscriptions remain available, new subscribers can buy them. After that, and much later, single tickets will go on sale. Some will be available to each performance, but the producers have not decided how many to set aside.
Questions? Use the e-mail form on the site or call 704-372-1000. Don’t throw away your shot.
Toppman: 704-358-5232
Comments