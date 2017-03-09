Next season’s lineup at Children’s Theatre: ‘Mary Poppins’ to ‘Madagascar’ and more

1:44 'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles with President Obama Pause

5:45 Abby Corrigan as Gertrude McFuzz

0:18 No injuries in 2-alarm apartment fire

0:49 New York couple drive 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts