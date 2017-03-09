A lost Hamlisch-Ashman musical gets revived by ... Christ the King

I was in New York at Thanksgiving 30 years ago, and excitement ran high at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Composer Marvin Hamlisch had scored big with “A Chorus Line” and “They’re Playing Our Song.” Lyricist-book writer Howard Ashman had clicked with “Little Shop of Horrors.” They were taking on the 1975 film “Smile,” a stinging indictment of beauty pageants at a time when people still plopped down faithfully in front of TV sets to see someone crowned Miss America.
The Broadway musical didn’t quite find its feet. Ashman was away from his ideal partner, Alan Menken, with whom he went on to write “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid.” Ashman’s gentler sense of humor didn’t always go with Hamlisch’s snappy, more cynical score. Still, I enjoyed it and thought I’d seen a modest hit.
Boy, was I wrong. It tanked after 11 previews and six weeks of performances. No cast album came out. And nobody in the Charlotte region dared revive it until this week: Christ the King Catholic High School in Huntersville has chosen it for the spring musical March 10-11.
The choice is apt for a high school: It’s a story about learning to accept yourself, rather than trying to conform to other people’s ideas of what you ought to be. As the press release for the show says, “The girl-next-door protagonist experiences the very relatable process of growing up by simply realizing that she does not want to be a Young American Miss. But having tried for it, (she) looks forward to figuring out what she will be. The interactions between the teenage contestants – bonding, jealousy, gossip, consoling – are all presented realistically and comically.”
Yet it’s a daring choice, too, when so many high schools are picking “Hairspray” and other justly popular choices from the last 15 years. To go back to the era of Reagan and Gorbachev (both of whom turn up in one of the songs) takes guts, especially when this is apparently the first musical for the school. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Knox Theater in Mooresville’s Charles Mack Community Center.
I interviewed Ashman in 1989, when he was promoting Disney’s “Little Mermaid” film. I mentioned I had enjoyed “Smile” more than most critics and asked why an original cast album had never appeared. “Because even if we sold one to every person who bought a ticket, we couldn’t break even!” he said with a laugh. “It was just destined to disappear.”
The young actors at Christ the King intend to prove him wrong. More power to them.
Toppman: 704-358-5232
Comments