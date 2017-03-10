Season tickets to ‘Hamilton’ (and the rest of 2017-18) onsale now

Blumenthal Performing Arts has put subscription packages on sale for the 2017-18 Broadway Lights season. This 25th-anniversary season offers not just the enormously popular “Hamilton” but also “Bright Star,” “Waitress,” “The Humans” and many other shows.
Tickets are being sold now only to current season subscribers, who have until April 21 to renew. Packages for new buyers will go on sale later in April. To renew your subscription – or to receive a notification as soon as new buyers can purchase packages – call 704-335-1010 or visit BlumenthalArts.org/Broadway.
The eight-show package of musicals ranges in price from $283.50 (the least expensive seat on a Tuesday evening) to $925.50 (the most expensive seat on a Saturday night.) If you want to buy the nine-show package, which includes the Tony-winning drama “The Humans,” the cost ranges from $315.50 to $982.
Toppman: 704-358-5232
