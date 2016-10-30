Horoscopes for Sunday, October 30, 2016

Aries
Show a new side to yourself, Aries! It's a rare Black Moon in Scorpio and you're in the mood to do something different for a change, especially if you're stuck in a rut. You could meet someone new now and be bowled over by them, purely because they're so different from you. This will be an exhilarating and liberating relationship, so don't underestimate the effect it could have on you.
Taurus
It's a rare Black Moon in Scorpio, so it's time to think hard about a serious relationship and how you can make it even better than it is already. Maybe you both need to get away by yourselves for a while, or perhaps it would help if you didn't take one another so much for granted. Well, discuss your thoughts with the person concerned and see what you can come up with.
Gemini
You feel like doing things a little differently today, Gemini. The rare Black Moon asks you to ring the changes in some way without upsetting everyone or causing mayhem in the process. If you suspect that your current way of living or working is adversely affecting your health, think about how you can improve matters. Even small changes could make a big difference and lead on to greater improvements.
Cancer
The intense Scorpio Moon, a rare Black Moon, will introduce some excitement into your life today, especially if it's been rather humdrum recently. If your Sundays always follow the same pattern, now you're ready to do something completely different. How about visiting somewhere you've never been before? You're in the mood to explore and take a few risks.
Leo
Your thoughts take a domestic turn as the New Moon comes, and they'll continue along these lines for the next couple of weeks. Enjoy talking to members of the family or having nostalgic reveries. If you're currently in the middle of moving house or arranging a big investment in some property, try to get all the arrangements out of the way by the middle of November.
Virgo
The New Moon in your third house, a rare Black Moon, announces that during the next couple of weeks you'll really enjoy using your brain. You might do this by reading some interesting books or testing out your powers of logic with some brain-mangling puzzles. Perhaps you'd rather put pen to paper and start that novel you're always talking about! This will also be a great time for chatting with children and getting to know them better.
Libra
This New Moon stimulates contact with other people during the next two weeks, with plenty of conversations and discussions, especially about your personal values. This is right up your street, as there's nothing you like better than chatting to other people and enjoying their company, even if money sometimes comes into the picture. Some of your conversations will be quite light-hearted, but others could be much more serious, giving you the chance to thrash things out once and for all.
Scorpio
With the New Moon in your sign, a Black Moon (being the second in the month), you can make a start with plenty of entertainment and amusement. Why not skip your usual Sunday schedule? Your personal magnetism is peaking, so you should get together with someone who's a stunning sparkler and who isn't afraid to experiment. This will bring out a new side of you, and you'll feel refreshed and liberated as a result.
Sagittarius
Between now and the middle of December you'll be wrapped up in your own thoughts and ideas thanks to the New Moon in Scorpio. It's a marvellous opportunity for you to think about your current place in the world and what you want to do with your life. However, you should try not to be so engrossed in personal concerns that you completely ignore everyone else's needs. That wouldn't be a good idea.
Capricorn
Be prepared to go with the flow today, especially when you're with friends, neighbors and close relatives. It's a rare second New Moon of the month, so instead of having the day mapped out in advance, do things on the spur of the moment instead It will be great to be so free-spirited and you might end up doing things that wouldn't normally occur to you. You could also have a surprise encounter with someone you didn't expect to see.
Aquarius
Reveal a different side of yourself at the New Moon today, Aquarius, especially if you're with someone who has set ideas about you. Alternatively, you'll see a new side of them, which could come as quite a shock if you've put them in a particular pigeonhole in your mind. If you're shopping, you'll be drawn to items that are traditional or conservative, especially if these aren't your usual taste.
Pisces
You need some adventure, dear Pisces. So how can you make that happen? The New Moon in Scorpio asks you to scrap your usual Sunday routine and do something on the spur of the moment, especially if it's a total departure for you. A change of scene or a different attitude will make a huge difference to your mood and will also make you more receptive to other ways of life. Maybe your life has been too structured recently and it's time to live in a more free and easy manner?
