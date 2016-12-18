Horoscopes for Sunday, December 18, 2016

Aries
A friend needs plenty of your attention today. You'll be glad to give it at first, although the pleasure may wear a bit thin after a while. Even so, this is a great day for mixing with pals and doing something sociable. If taking part in a group activity, you'll enjoy introducing yourself to newcomers and putting them at their ease.
Lucky Number313
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
You long to make emotional contact with others today and you'll feel cheated if this doesn't happen. If you're going to a family gathering you'll do your utmost to make sure that everyone has a wonderful time and that it's an occasion to remember. However, if you're on your own you'll become quite needy, and may also feel rather sorry for yourself.
Lucky Number864
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
It's a lovely day for being sociable, especially if you're mixing with people you know well. For instance, you'll enjoy having a drink with the neighbors or sharing a meal with close family. However, you'll have to be tactful when a certain person starts to exaggerate or becomes very emotional. You may have to create a diversion or smooth things over.
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
If you've been spending lots of money so far this month you should be very careful today because you'll be tempted to get rid of even more of it! If you're Christmas shopping you'll have the urge to splurge, and you'll also be tempted to splash out on lots of little luxuries for yourself. Concentrate on people and activities that make your world go round but keep an eye on how much they cost.
Lucky Number587
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Someone is quite a handful today. It's not that they're playing up so much, as being rather demanding and emotional. They'll make you feel guilty if you have to spend time away from them because they seem to expect you to be by their side all day long. Or are you the one who's suddenly clingy and needy? If so, try not to smother someone with your emotional demands.
Lucky Number612
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
It's a great day for getting on well with other people because you're keen to bring them out of themselves and enjoy their company. But don't be surprised if they want to spend more time with you than you expected, or if you get the impression that they're feeling lonely at the moment. You're in the mood to indulge yourself, especially where food and drink are concerned, even if that means abandoning your diet or healthy eating regime for a short while.
Lucky Number815
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You're in the mood to have a good time today. You certainly don't want to do anything that's very strenuous or complicated, and if you're faced with anything that comes into that category you'll do your best to wriggle out of it. Ideally, you should be in a social setting where you can charm everyone you meet.
Lucky Number616
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
A certain someone needs a lot of input from you today, Scorpio. This person needs to know he or she has your emotional support, otherwise you can expect quite a bit of a fuss or something else designed to get your attention. You should also spare a thought for an older friend or relative who could do with some tender loving care right now.
Lucky Number879
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
This is a great day for getting on well with the people in your life. You're interested in what they have to say and you'll find them amusing and entertaining. You could get drawn into a discussion at some point, in which case you won't know whether to say what you really think, or tone down your ideas to avoid upsetting someone.
Lucky Number143
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
It's one of those rare days when you long to spend some money, and you won't be happy until you have. Actually, it would be far better to splash out a small amount of cash and be satisfied with that, than to hold off all day until you finally can't resist temptation any more and completely go for broke. If you were having sensitive discussions with a loved one yesterday, they'll continue today.
Lucky Number841
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
A relationship is quite intense and demanding today, so be prepared. There's an emotional connection between the two of you and you need to sort out some current difficulties now. If you're separated from someone you love at the moment, you'll long to be with them and will feel rather emotional as a result.
Lucky Number306
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
You long to indulge yourself today and to take life easy, even if you're supposed to be working hard. You may also be feeling very lazy, making it difficult for you to stir yourself to do anything energetic because your heart simply isn't in it. Be careful if you're meant to be on a strict eating or exercise regime because it will be very hard to make yourself stick to it. Your willpower isn't very strong at the moment, Pisces.
