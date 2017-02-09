Horoscopes for Thursday, February 9, 2017

2:07 Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing Pause

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

2:33 Drone video above the new River District

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:25 Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

1:37 Robert Yates talks about cancer diagnosis

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy