Horoscopes for Saturday, February 11, 2017

Aries
Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, is decidedly romantic. Anything can happen, as unpredictable Uranus is activated. With Venus in your sign you're in demand, so take advantage of your cosmic edge. Those of you who plan to propose might want to do so now instead of waiting until Valentine's Day. Let's hear it for happy surprises!
Lucky Number736
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, brings personal issues to the surface. It may be hard to keep private matters from becoming public knowledge. With.unpredictable Uranus active behind the scenes, anything can and will happen. Try to head trouble off at the pass by staying calm and refusing to let others get to you. You don't have to suffer fools gladly, but you can do it with grace!
Lucky Number490
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, brings increased interaction with siblings and neighbors. Communication is the key, and will bring great benefits. Listen to your heart rather than your ever-changing mind now. Decisions you make will have a strong impact on your emotions, so evaluate the pros and cons of each option.
Lucky Number611
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, is challenged by unpredictable Uranus, causing confusion with your finances and values. Unexpected bills may frustrate.you; guard against being overcharged for purchases while shopping. Unexpected benefits may also appear suddenly; renegade Uranus has a way of.bringing good fortune just as often as bad. Unexpected and sudden are today's keywords. You'll need to be flexible and on your toes now.
Lucky Number570
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Today's Full Moon, a powerful Lunar Eclipse in your sign, will bring some important relationship issues to the surface. Emotions run high, so be diplomatic and avoid a fight. The Sun is active in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships too, so pay attention to your significant others. Head trouble off at the pass by listening carefully to what partners have to say.
Lucky Number780
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, brings long-standing hidden issues to a head. In fact, with unpredictable Uranus activated, some of you just might tell your boss to take this job and shove it! No matter how inspired you are, try to keep from swinging to extremes. Pay attention to signals your body is sending you.
Lucky Number542
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, will be exciting and romantic. Those of you with children may need to watch them carefully. Creativity demands an outlet, but frustration lifts as good aspects to Jupiter in Libra help overcome any obstacles. Listen carefully and move slowly for the best results.
Lucky Number985
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, brings family and career issues to a head. You may.need to deal with an unexpected event, but in reality it has been brewing.for some time. You can emerge the hero if you stay calm and try to keep your.family's best interests at heart at all times. If tension and pressure are.getting to you, go for a brisk walk.
Lucky Number699
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
News from afar or a sudden realization on your part may change your.plans as the Full Moon culminates at a Lunar Eclipse today. Be as flexible as possible, especially when going about your normal routine. Traffic delays and detours may be frustrating and confusing. A sibling or neighbor may need.to speak to you, so try to be available. Phone calls and email may take up a great deal of your time now.
Lucky Number265
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, activates your eighth house of sex, money, and.power. You can expect the unexpected as unpredictable Uranus is activated. All the work you have been doing lately is likely to come to fruition now, so what happens is actually the result of at least several weeks' energy. To.make the most of this fabulous lunation, be flexible and ready to roll with the changes.
Lucky Number546
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Tempers flare as outspoken Mars clashes with the.ultra-sensitive Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse in your opposite sign. You may say the wrong thing and really upset.the apple cart this afternoon, so guard against a tendency to speak without thinking. At the same time, substantial benefits are there in travel and cultural pursuits. Friends will have great ideas. But resist the desire to drop a verbal bomb on someone who seems to be in need of your particular brand of wake-up call.
Lucky Number756
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Today's Full Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, may find you feeling a bit out of balance; try to stay centered despite a nervous energy. With unpredictable Uranus activated, just about anything can happen. If you are in an unsatisfactory job.situation, you may find yourself in a new position soon! Change is in the air, so make it to your best advantage.
Comments