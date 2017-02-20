Horoscopes for Monday, February 20, 2017

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines Pause

2:59 Dorothy Counts Scoggins speaks

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

2:47 Notre Dame's Brey: 'I think it is a great job'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation