Horoscopes for Friday, July 28, 2017

Aries
As the day gets underway, the Moon is in Libra and your solar seventh house, shifting the attention onto partners. Be as co-operative as possible and make a special effort to help others. Do something special for your beloved and try to get some time together tonight to rekindle romance.
Lucky Number434
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
The Moon is moving through Libra and your solar sixth house as the day gets underway. Focus on the little things that need to be done and stick to routines. Attention to detail is the key today. Make sure you maintain a good pace at work, but you must also remember to attend to your health. Proper rest, exercise and a good diet are essential if you are to keep up at work.
Lucky Number960
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
The Moon is moving through Libra and your solar fifth house as the day gets underway so your attention will be drawn to matters of pleasure, creativity and recreation. Get out the work in progress on your favourite creative project and continue. Indulge in your favourite leisure activities. Children may need attention. Share the process of the day with someone close.
Lucky Number765
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The Moon is moving through Libra as the day gets underway so matters of home, family and emotion will predominate. Find a good balance in giving affections and attention to those your love. If there are duties or tasks around the home that need doing, then make sure you catch up with them as well, even if it is a busy day in other respects.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
As the Moon is moving through Libra and your solar third house, you need to be on your toes and at your brilliant best when it comes to communications. If you have ideas that need developing, talk them through with close friends or partners. It's a day to be agile and diplomatic, always seeing the other side in any debate. Listen as much as you speak and keep your ears open for a good idea.
Lucky Number095
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Turn your attention to matters of money and the budget. Go over the figures and see where you stand. If there are problems, discuss them with partners of close associates. Balance and practical action are your two key themes for the day.
Lucky Number961
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
The Moon is in your sign today, setting the tides of your feelings in motion. You'll shine with an inner light but there may be some ups and downs as regards the balance with which you approach the day. The key thing is simply to go with the tide of feeling and enjoy the ride. Be around the people you love and spoil them and yourself with a treat or something special.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The Moon is moving through Libra and your solar twelfth house as the day gets underway so it could be wise for you to step back from things just a little. Give yourself a bit of breathing space and a bit of time to rest and restore the spirit. Take some time to ponder on problems or troubles that you've had. A little rumination will provide the best solution.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
The Moon is in Libra and your solar eleventh house, bringing contact with friends and associates that may help to influence, or even advance your situation. It's a good day to be mixing with people, discussing and exchanging ideas. This kind of contact should help to make the connections you need and help you to fit what you're doing into a broader context. Be sociable.
Lucky Number484
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
The sophisticated Moon in Libra and your solar tenth house shows work or responsibilities will be putting demands on your time. Keep up with the demands, as the day will need to run according to schedule. You must to deal with other people and their needs. Those in authority, especially women, may play a particular part in your day.
Lucky Number701
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
The Moon is moving through Libra and your solar ninth house today, so there will an urge towards movement and freedom. You may wish to break the routine of the day somehow. If you're busy, try to keep your schedule varied and flexible rather than letting yourself get pinned down in the one spot. If you can get out for a walk or a bit of fresh air, you'll do yourself some good.
Lucky Number644
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
The Moon is moving through Libra and your solar eighth house today, leaving you feeling urgent or restless without perhaps giving you a focus. Take care not to overdo things, especially in the realm of spending. It would be all too easy to go too far. Contemplate the mysteries of people, what you want from them and what they give you. Perception and insight are the keys to a fulfilling day.
Comments