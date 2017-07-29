Horoscopes for Saturday, July 29, 2017

Aries
With the Moon in the sign of partnerships and Venus the goddess opposing Chiron, it's time to look back over the pattern of past hurts to see what kind of an influence they have in your life today. Are you still running scared? Are you wary of trust or intimacy because of past experiences? If you answer 'yes' to either of these, then you need to work on putting the ghosts to rest.
Lucky Number516
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
With Venus opposing Chiron, there is a need to look at how money and romance are entwined in your life. Does success in one bring failure in the other? Do matters of money interfere with your love life or support it? Whatever questions you ask, patterns from the past may be seen in the answers. Ask the questions, then work on the process of change.
Lucky Number257
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
With Venus the goddess in your sign opposing Chiron in Sagittarius and your solar seventh house, balance the needs of others with your own. Is there a bias in the process one way or the other? Which side does it favor and why? The key to correcting the balance will be in the patterns of family history and relationships.
Lucky Number197
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Look at the financial picture with regard to the control you have over money and resources. Is it difficult to do what you want with money? Do you get caught up in what you should do and for whom you should do it? Or is the reverse the case? Do you hold onto what's yours without seeing the benefit of pooled resources? Examine the issues and come to new decisions.
Lucky Number838
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Leo
With Venus in your house of friends opposing Chiron in your house of creativity and leisure, you need to think about how much you focus on pleasing others at the expense of what you want yourself. Although the Lion is strong-willed, you like to be liked. Do you do too much to win the favor or acclaim of others? Think about it.
Lucky Number793
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
With Venus opposing Chiron in your solar fourth house, are there strong emotional issues that are preventing you from moving forward on your career path? Now's the time to look deeply into such things. Are you too idealistic about what you are striving for? Do your ideals actually put your goals out of reach? Do some thinking in this area.
Lucky Number744
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
With Venus in Gemini opposing Chiron in Sagittarius, look at communication. Do you give too much away of your ideas or your beliefs in interaction with others? Do you have trouble saying what you really think or feel because of how others might respond? It is a feature of your sign to try to find the spirit of cooperation with others. Are you overdoing that? Think about it.
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
With Venus the goddess in Gemini and your solar eighth house opposing Chiron in Sagittarius your second house, look at how you're going in the fulfilment of desire. Are you satisfied with what you get for your efforts? In shared or joint endeavors, do others have too much control? Or do you disadvantage yourself because you don't trust others enough? Find a new balance.
Lucky Number185
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
With Venus the goddess in Gemini and your solar seventh house opposing Chiron in your own sign, it's a good day to reflect on the balance you're able to achieve in your relationships. Do you find that you can preserve a strong sense of self in your interactions with others, or do you find yourself doing what's expected of you? Try to find a strong midpoint for yourself.
Lucky Number353
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Venus in Gemini opposing Chiron the wounded healer in Sagittarius advises you to strike a new balance between the demands of your working day and your own more personal and spiritual needs. Make sure you're not being overloaded with responsibilities at the expense of a meaningful inner life.
Lucky Number862
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
With Venus the goddess in Gemini opposing Chiron in Sagittarius, you might like to look at the cycle of friendship in your life. Are you able to stand away from what others expect and aim for your own goals? Do you find yourself unduly influenced by the friends and associates that you have around you, aspiring to the benchmark set by the group? Seek a good balance for your aspirations.
Lucky Number316
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
With Venus the goddess in Gemini, your fourth house, opposing Chiron in Sagittarius, you need to ask yourself how your personal and emotional life is holding up with regard to work and responsibility. Are you losing yourself in what you have to do? Or are you holding aloof and not giving enough? Either way, explore the issues and find a new balance.
