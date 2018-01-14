Horoscopes for Sunday, January 14, 2018

Aries
The morning sees the last flurry of the Moon in Sagittarius so you could be rushing everywhere to get tasks done and urgent messages or deliveries completed. The air is electric with everyone impatient or worse so mind how you go. By the early afternoon though the mood will shift into one of more sober responsibility with the Moon in Capricorn. However, the atmosphere won't change. There'll still be impatience, excitement and intensity so deal with it through control rather than movement.
Lucky Number794
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
You're going to have to let a lot of unimportant matters drop, especially those to do with other people playing politics or jostling one another in the effort to score points. You will really need to get focused on what's important as the day progresses and ensure that your productivity genes are washed and ready to wear for the coming week. Work and responsibility are sounding the clarion call and you have to answer. Resolve to make the coming week a high performance extravaganza.
Lucky Number282
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Energy keeps swirling around inside you and urging you to move and do at least until you hit mid afternoon. Then it starts to ebb away as the Moon moves into Capricorn and your solar eighth house. Things could get a bit more serious here. Watch and see if anyone's trying subtly or otherwise to manipulate you or get their fingers into any pie of yours. If they are, resist it with equal subtlety but don't play the game too long. Deep thoughts or feelings will occupy your consciousness.
Lucky Number137
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
The morning could pass in a flurry of attention to detail and a few dozen nagging little things. There could be important matters calling for real concentration. There might be matters of money or finance that need to be dealt with. Subtle or confusing communications will make their presence felt. As the day goes on though a change of focus comes. Partners or associates might need your attention or your presence. You might need to establish clear priorities for them and let other matters wait.
Lucky Number148
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
It may be that you'll be dealing with the remnants of yesterday for the bulk of the morning. It may have been something of an untidy time. Clear up and clean out whatever remains so that the afternoon can be devoted to more important matters of responsibility and routine. Use the afternoon for focus on the necessary tasks that can advance what you're doing. Don't waste time or you'll regret it. Watch any niggling health matters. Take necessary steps if the niggle doesn't go.
Lucky Number234
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
This morning is likely to have you running from one thing to another and picking up on the incomplete work and the unfinished task. Just try to keep pace with it is all that you can do. There is a helter-skelter feeling that doesn't abate but it will pass in time. In the end it'll be just like turning off a light. The Moon moves into sober Capricorn just after lunch, giving you the chance to slow down and perhaps get into harmony with your natural rhythm.
Lucky Number301
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
You may need to spend some time sorting out clashes that came up last evening or early this morning. Even if they seemed minor, there was something much deeper there. Late afternoon favors things on the home scene and it's a good time to get those domestic jobs out of the way. It may be a matter of talking to loved ones or fellow dwellers. Whatever the home requires, give it.
Lucky Number739
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Tension and pressure are slowly building up in the atmosphere. Be aware, so that you can work around them and not get too disturbed. Let matters be for the morning and run their own course. Communication will become paramount later on - stay in touch with partners and associates and discuss what needs to be done. Be sure to attend to any pressing business matters. Contact is the key for the balance of the day.
Lucky Number139
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You'll be all over the place in the morning, dealing with a variety of tasks and needful things. Roam through the first part of the day and you'll get most of it out of the way. As the clock moves on though, focus on specific things - money is one of them. This area often needs some work as you have a natural desire to spend. Allow time to work out exactly what you need to spend, how much you can afford and when the bill comes in.
Lucky Number347
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Start the day slowly, even though there may be a natural urgency in others or in the air. Just let them do what they want to do and you keep your own pace. This is a natural process with the Goat anyway. After lunchtime things seem to get into gear for you and you'll be able to put some real momentum into the tasks at hand. Pressure will be building over the next little while and there's lot of attention to be given to money matters. This is the gear change that sets up the week.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
The early part of the day seems to call you on a free and easy round of this and that, stretching, unwinding, picking up on all the bits and pieces that need attention. Go about the business of this cheerfully, until the mood runs out, because it will. You'll enter a gentle and sober decline as the day progresses that will see you focusing on quieter and more thoughtful pastimes. Small, domestic matters may occupy your attention, but your mind is somewhere else. Drift away.
Lucky Number437
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
There may be a hangover from work that has carried into your weekend, bringing something of an awkward flavor. It will pass later in the morning, allowing you to get on with the more enjoyable process of seeing friends and enjoying their company. There's still a lot of uncertainty simmering away underneath the surface but today (especially after lunch) you should get the chance to get away and be free and easy for a while.
