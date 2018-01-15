Horoscopes for Monday, January 15, 2018

Aries
This is a positive time to launch new ideas and fulfill your ambitions. Communications are in full force, so allow the imaginative elements to inspire you. Seek alternative ways to express what you want. Show your partner the depths of your love by preparing their favorite meal; dazzle the boss with an originally created concept set as a visual display. Explore this creative energy and alternative solutions will be easy to find.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
The Moon in your ninth house asks for faith in the Universe and faith in yourself. You are pushing hard to grow and your mind is a whirl of intuition, synchronicity and unusual circumstances. Contact with those from abroad, and of cultural or ethnic persuasions is favoured. Follow your instincts, but have faith that this whole process is assisting you to create a wonderful new beginning.
Lucky Number396
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
It is time for action -- no more words, Gemini. Recent influences have given you power, strength and understanding and today is good for communication. Financial issues demand a fresh start, so take advantage of the aspects. You have talked the talk, now walk the walk. You may be misunderstood with your verbal communications, so show the world with actions what you intend to do.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Rather than focusing on the restrictions and limitations of the last few days, this phase finds you preferring to be generous with your family and love. Do something completely outrageous as a way to bring fun and laughter into the fold. If a new romance has recently begun, look for any hidden details that reveal the true intent of this interest, as you may feel far more romantic than your new squeeze actually does.
Lucky Number919
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Delve into that creativity of yours today Leo! Explore physical rather than verbal ways of expression. You are really not that interested in your normal routine, so enjoy a craft or art, perhaps even musical talent that interests and soothes you. Basically, this cycle encourages you to look within to solve your concerns, rather than towards the external for assistance.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Today encourages positive verbal communications, and it is giving you imagination and creative input. It's time to explore your imagination, love and relationships with children. Move beyond the pleasing of others to your own detriment. Explore the day and seek new ways of expression.
Lucky Number306
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
The relentless desire for change is paramount and whilst it is still quite difficult to be understood regarding how you desire these long-term changes to transpire, today you begin the process. Neither happy nor sad; you just appreciate the bigger picture and will push forth regardless of the input of others. You are generous and kind, imaginative yet quiet preferring to seek alternative forms of emotive release rather than discussions and affection.
Lucky Number420
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Every hurdle, every conflict, every dream and every memory have all shown a path to a new beginning. Your imagination has been ignited and you have challenged yourself to explore a variety of religious and spiritual avenues to find a belief system that assists you on your life's journey. This is a healing energy where personal pains have been revealed and cured as time has moved on. This cycle is a spiritual acceptance of the past and a renewed attitude for the future.
Lucky Number576
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
The aim of this month has been to alter your financial situation, adjust your dreams and face the reality of the present by sweeping out hidden elements that have been holding you back. It has been tough, even painful and this cycle signals a time when your faith in yourself begins to grow once more. Old ideals or connections are behind you and the path your heart knows will be right starts with your belief in the dream.
Lucky Number866
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Enough is enough! You are looking for change and the Moon in your sign is the inspiration you have been looking for. There will be much more clarity with this energy and you will have a firmer grasp on what you wish to explore. Your imagination is ignited. You will be happier to put your thoughts into action rather than to sit around discussing them.
Lucky Number218
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Even though on the surface life seems normal, underneath you are undergoing a personal transformation. Your goal is to clear out unnecessary internal clutter. Bring your highest aims to fruition, and your communications need to involve all that inspires and motivates you. Happiness and the expression of your inner hopes is the driving aim of this cycle.
Lucky Number704
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
You can see what needs to be rectified and have the determination to bring these changes about. The main concern is communication, but today it is easier to express just how you wish to do it. Since the energy affects your group environments, hopes and dreams, seek more creative ways to express your desires rather than expecting others to understand and assist you.
