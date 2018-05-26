Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, May 26, 2018

AccuWeather

May 26, 2018 11:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The moody Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money and power, igniting your passionate nature. You might find some of your friends and associates are less than dependable at this time, so be prepared to handle extra responsibility. Some Rams may find themselves looking at a friend in a different way these days; why didn't you notice those dreamy eyes before?

Lucky Number

249

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The changing Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so try to find time for two today. It may be hard to meet the needs of your partner. In fact, some of you may resent the time you are having to spend on the job or the time you must spend maintaining your personal relationships. Try to find a balance so you will resent neither.

Lucky Number

214

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon enters intense Scorpio and your sixth house of health and service, increasing the pressure on you to perform. Communication difficulties and misunderstandings may have your stomach in knots before the day is over; be as clear as you can when communicating over the phone and in e-mail. Tomorrow may prove to be even more stressful than today, so do everything you can to prevent mishaps.

Lucky Number

099

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The growing Moon slips into your fifth house of romance and creativity, stimulating mysterious Neptune in your eighth house of sex today. You may feel as though there is a naughty little monkey whispering in your ear! Thanks to Venus, you may also come under the secret seductive spell of another if you are not careful. A sense of humor will help you keep the day light and airy... wink, wink, nudge, nudge!

Lucky Number

507

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

You'll want to keep the home fires burning once the Moon slips into passionate Scorpio and your fourth house of home and family. In fact, spending time with your family and partner is imperative if you want to avoid an ugly scene tomorrow. Make sure you haven't been neglected those who mean the most to you. If you have, they are likely to cry war by day's end.

Lucky Number

377

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon moves into caustic Scorpio and your third house of communication, so you may need bite your tongue. It won't be easy to deal with what you see as the incompetence of others, but you will have to be patient. It may be that you can help others to see where they need to improve and how they can do it... just remember to be constructive in your criticism.

Lucky Number

172

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

The passionate Moon enters your second house of personal values and finances, turning your thoughts toward what you have and what you would like to have. Some of you may be interested in what someone else has now, whether it is a job, wealth or a lover. You may even be in the position to win this coveted possession, but beware of the karma that goes along with such a coup.

Lucky Number

356

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may feel like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon as the luminous Moon enters your first house of personality today. Your emotional strength returns and grows as the Full Moon approaches; speak up now about what is in your heart and on your mind. It is very important to be clear about your intentions in your communication with others as a misunderstanding looms.

Lucky Number

718

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The mysterious Moon slips into your twelfth house of subconscious motivations, letting loose some phantoms today. You may find yourself becoming increasingly uncomfortable with what the little voice in your head is telling you; take time to surround yourself with people and places that make you feel secure. Once you feel safe, you can begin the process of deciphering your inner code.

Lucky Number

173

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Confusion may exist among your associates as the emotional Moon enters mysterious Scorpio today. Miscommunication can lead to broken agreements later, so try to be as clear as possible. The next two days or so could see increased tension and pressure in your business and personal relationships. Do what you can now to avoid any permanent damage.

Lucky Number

736

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The waxing Moon moves into your tenth house of career and authority figures, increasing the pressure in your life now. In fact, you can expect quite a show down during the next few days, when the balance of power works to right itself. For now, do your best to be compassionate, forgiving and understanding of those above you who are making you suffer.

Lucky Number

550

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Prophetic dreams and visions may fill your mind today, but it may be hard to make much sense of them. Sharing your hunches and feelings with others will help bring you clarity. The next two days or so will find you experiencing increased pressure in your communication, your faith, and your subconscious motivations. Don't be surprised if a Freudian slip or two gives your real feelings away.

Lucky Number

539

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

  Comments  