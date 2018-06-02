Horoscopes for Saturday, June 2, 2018

Aries
You, or those close to you, may suffer from emotional mood swings as the sensitive Moon challenges many of you today. You may have to put on a happy, secure facade for the world even if you feel confused, hurt, or uncertain. A difference of opinion between you and an authority figure may be troubling.
Lucky Number334
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Friction may arise between you and in-laws or those at a distance while the sensitive Moon moves through your ninth house. You may need to bite your tongue if you want to keep the peace... not always the easiest thing for the forthright Bull to do. Focus on your positive ideas for the future rather than the petty arguments of others.
Lucky Number597
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Adjustments and compromises must be made as the Sun and Moon are inconjunct; you will have to give up something for something else you love more. This is a good day to give up a bad habit... after all, if you love smoking, you should love yourself more and quit. You may also find yourself having to compromise in a close, intimate relationship. In the end, it's all good!
Lucky Number570
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Your feelings may be hurt over personal differences as the sensitive Moon must compromise with the Sun in your twelfth house of subconscious matters. This could be a particularly difficult day for you as it is almost impossible not to take things personally. Take a deep breath and make time for yourself. You can remain centered and balanced simply by taking a walk in the neighborhood.
Lucky Number546
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
You may be forced to bite your tongue about a situation at work, and a secret you are keeping could be hurting your health. Don't allow the pressures of daily life ruin what could be a very productive day; shut out the negativity of others. Find someone you can trust to share your worries with, even if it is just a prayer and meditation session between you and the Universe.
Lucky Number704
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The weekend begins on a high note as the Moon moves through your fifth house of pleasure; there is much for you to enjoy today. There may be a lot of tension in your life as planetary forces clash in your angular houses; this makes it even more important for you to relax and let your hair down. Put your work aside for the next twenty four hours.
Lucky Number649
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Expect to have differences of opinion with people, especially the authority figures in your life. If you are having dinner with your parents today, you may find old arguments ruining your appetite. If you get pulled over for a traffic violation, be as polite and apologetic as possible. This is not the day to start a fight.
Lucky Number390
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
It will be easier to come to an agreement with your mate, partner, siblings or neighbors as the Moon sails through your third house of communication today. Use this opportunity to clear the air and build bridges with important people in your life. Business endeavors and legal proceedings go well now.
Lucky Number440
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
This is a good day to improve your financial strategy, so sit down and rework your budget. If you have credit card debt, focus on paying it off ASAP. Something you bought on sale is no longer on sale if you end up paying interest for months! With a little bit of discipline you can build your own mini-empire, so get to work.
Lucky Number465
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
The emotional Moon highlights differences between you and your mate, best friend or partner. Try not to let small arguments blossom into fearsome battles. Listen to what others have to say without judgement. You can give your opinion later, after you have had a chance to think things through.
Lucky Number428
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Stress and tension may be affecting you adversely so make an effort to avoid unpleasant situations today. Your health is especially vulnerable to your emotional state now, so surround yourself with positive influences. Bring fresh flowers into your home and use soothing scents such as lavender and chamomile to help you relax.
Lucky Number757
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
This can be a pleasant day as the Moon encourages friendships; why not take an old friend and a new friend out to lunch? Networking will help increase your chances for success, but be sure to look for the responsible, serious type. Your creative energy usually benefits from those who are more practical, so seek those who will appreciate your talents.
