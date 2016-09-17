2:32 'Bridget Jones' Baby': Still as charming? Pause

2:34 Watch the trailer for 'The Light Between the Oceans'

2:31 Watch the trailer for 'Southside With You'

2:08 Watch the trailer for 'Hands of Stone'

2:39 Watch the trailer for 'Don't Breathe'

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney's 'Queen of Katwe'

2:09 Watch the new trailer for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

1:36 Pete's Dragon Trailer

2:15 'Masterminds' official trailer

2:22 Get a sneak peek of 'Jason Bourne' (2016)