Watch the trailer for 'Storks'

The first full-length trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during NBC's primetime Olympic coverage. The first standalone Star Wars film, starring Felicity Jones, opens in theaters December 16, 2016.
In this action comedy based on true events, David Ghantt (Zach Galifianakis) discovers the true meaning of adventure far beyond his wildest dreams. He is an uncomplicated man stuck in a monotonous life. Day in and day out he drives an armored vehicle, transporting millions of other people’s money with no escape in sight. The only glimmer of excitement is his flirtatious work crush Kelly Campbell (Kristen Wiig) who soon lures him into the scheme of a lifetime.
Matt Damon returns to his most iconic role in "Jason Bourne." The next chapter of Universal Pictures’ Bourne franchise finds the CIA’s most lethal former operative drawn out of the shadows. Based on characters created by Robert Ludlum, the film is written by Paul Greengrass and Christopher Rouse.
Deep in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, isolated from society, a devoted father (Viggo Mortensen) dedicates his life to transforming his six young children into extraordinary adults. But when a tragedy strikes the family, they are forced to leave this self-created paradise and begin a journey into the outside world that challenges his idea of what it means to be a parent and brings into question everything he's taught them.
A secret government agency recruits imprisoned supervillains to execute dangerous black ops missions in exchange for clemency in this movie to be released in theaters in August 2016. Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Jai Courtney, Cara Delevingne and Viola Davis star in the film.