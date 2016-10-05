Watch the trailer for 'Girl on the Train'

Emily Blunt stars in the film adaptation of the 2015 debut novel by British author Paula Hawkins.

Movie News & Reviews

Watch the trailer for Max Rose

A jazz pianist makes a discovery days before the death of his wife that causes him to believe his sixty-five year marriage was a lie. He embarks on an exploration of his own past that brings him face to face with a menagerie of characters from a bygone era.

Movie News & Reviews

'Bridget Jones' Baby': Still as charming?

Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth are joined by Patrick Dempsey for the next chapter of the world’s favorite singleton in Bridget Jones’s Baby. After breaking up with Mark Darcy, forty-something and single Bridget Jones decides to focus on her job and surround herself with friends but then her love life takes a turn and she meets a dashing American named Jack. In an unlikely twist she finds herself pregnant and she's only be 50 percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.

Movie News & Reviews

'Snowden:' hero or traitor? Will the movie help you decide?

Snowden, the politically-charged, pulse-pounding thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley, reveals the incredible untold personal story of Edward Snowden, the polarizing figure who exposed shocking illegal surveillance activities by the NSA and became one of the most wanted men in the world. He is considered a hero by some, and a traitor by others. No matter which you believe, the epic story of why he did it, who he left behind, and how he pulled it off makes for one of the most compelling films of the year.

Movie News & Reviews

Watch the 'Masterminds' official trailer

In this action comedy based on true events, David Ghantt (Zach Galifianakis) discovers the true meaning of adventure far beyond his wildest dreams. He is an uncomplicated man stuck in a monotonous life. Day in and day out he drives an armored vehicle, transporting millions of other people’s money with no escape in sight. The only glimmer of excitement is his flirtatious work crush Kelly Campbell (Kristen Wiig) who soon lures him into the scheme of a lifetime.

Entertainment Videos