New on DVD

‘The Purge Election Year’
☆ ☆ 1/2
Politicians decide that the annual day when nothing is illegal must stop. James DeMonaco, who wrote and directed all three “Purge” films, tries to mine some personal connections through Joe (Mykelti Williamson), the owner of a small deli. He’s a man with a checkered past but a big heart when it comes to his community.
It has its moments. And the tension the director/writer has infused in the story is relentless. It’s just the unnecessary efforts to make the story bigger, coupled with a predictable plot, that leave it the least appealing of the “Purge” movies.
‘Swiss Army Man’
☆ ☆ 1/2
Paul Dano’s performance is compelling. He’s the living part of this dead-namic duo, but in many ways his heart and emotions passed away years ago. Dano has shown an ability to play deep characters in such films as “Ruby Sparks,” and the problems run deeper in “Swiss Army Man.”
Daniel Radcliffe gets more out of playing a corpse than a lot of actors get out of breathing roles. It’s a mark of a true artist who can play a character who farts so much and yet can still be taken seriously.
The fact that the movie rejects the idea of a passive observer makes it an interesting entertainment choice. It'll be difficult to see this movie and not choose between it being a serious look at mental health and emotions in crisis or a total goof.
‘X-Men Apocalypse’
☆ ☆
The mutants must come together to battle the world’s first mutant, Apocalypse. The story drags, and the action is not that exciting.
It would have helped if this movie had mutated into a better plot.
Also out this week
Fresno Bee
