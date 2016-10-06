Watch the trailer for 'The Accountant'

Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick star in the film about a forensic accountant who un-cooks the books for illicit clients.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Watch the trailer for 'The Magnificent Seven'

With the town of Rose Creek under the deadly control of industrialist Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard), the desperate townspeople employ protection from seven outlaws, bounty hunters, gamblers and hired guns. As they prepare the town for the violent showdown that they know is coming, these seven mercenaries find themselves fighting for more than money.

Watch the trailer for Max Rose

A jazz pianist makes a discovery days before the death of his wife that causes him to believe his sixty-five year marriage was a lie. He embarks on an exploration of his own past that brings him face to face with a menagerie of characters from a bygone era.

'Bridget Jones' Baby': Still as charming?

Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth are joined by Patrick Dempsey for the next chapter of the world’s favorite singleton in Bridget Jones’s Baby. After breaking up with Mark Darcy, forty-something and single Bridget Jones decides to focus on her job and surround herself with friends but then her love life takes a turn and she meets a dashing American named Jack. In an unlikely twist she finds herself pregnant and she's only be 50 percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.

'Snowden:' hero or traitor? Will the movie help you decide?

Snowden, the politically-charged, pulse-pounding thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley, reveals the incredible untold personal story of Edward Snowden, the polarizing figure who exposed shocking illegal surveillance activities by the NSA and became one of the most wanted men in the world. He is considered a hero by some, and a traitor by others. No matter which you believe, the epic story of why he did it, who he left behind, and how he pulled it off makes for one of the most compelling films of the year.

