New on DVD

‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’
☆ 1/2
The sequel to the 2010 release “Alice in Wonderland” should have been called “Alice in Blunder Land.” From a complete disregard of Lewis Carroll’s book to a convoluted tale of time travel, the sequel falls apart faster than Humpty Dumpty on a trampoline.
The action picks up three years after Alice’s (Mia Wasikowska) previous trip to Wonderland. Her life as the captain of her father’s ship (the most unbelievable part of a movie where anything is supposed to be possible) is threatened. That problem is put aside while she returns to Wonderland to find The Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) fading away from grief.
Hatter believes his family is still alive, despite reports they were killed years ago. Alice heads back through time to save Hatter’s family from a dragon fire death. It’s a race against Time (Sacha Baron Cohen) to complete the mission.
‘Downton Abbey: The Complete Limited Edition Collector’s Set’
☆ ☆ ☆ ☆
One of the finest examples of television production is superb, from the cast led by Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith to the incredible writing. This is a must-own set.
The lives, loves and losses of the inhabitants of Downton Abbey unfold in 52 episodes. When it debuted on PBS, it became the highest-rated drama on the channel. “Downton Abbey: The Complete Collection” will be available on DVD and Blu-ray. Suggested retail price is $129.99 for DVDs and $149.99 for the Blu-ray version.
Also included in the special edition is a working “Downton Abbey” pull-bell and six cork-based coasters.
Also out this week
“Independence Day Resurgence”: Aliens take another shot at Earth.
“Child’s Play”: Horror film being re-released in a two-disc collector’s edition.
“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”: Remixed telling of two warriors who must deal with the 400-year old Green Destiny sword being stolen.
Fresno Bee
