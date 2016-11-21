Movie News & Reviews

November 21, 2016 12:48 AM

AP: Too quiet on the set; filming accidents often go untold

By BY ANTHONY McCARTNEY AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES

Hundreds of names scrolled on screen after 2012's "The Avengers," but one was missing.

Left out of the credits was John Suttles, a 65-year-old Vietnam veteran who died helping bring the $1.5 billion blockbuster to the big screen.

Suttles is one of at least 43 people killed working on film and television productions since 1990, and dozens more have suffered serious injuries ranging from burns to broken bones and amputated fingers. His death is one of dozens The Associated Press reviewed in an investigation into accidents on set.

Some of the accidents, such as the 1993 shooting death of actor Brandon Lee, have been omitted from a key Occupational Safety and Health Administration database.

Walt Disney Studios, which released "The Avengers," declined to answer questions about Suttles' accident.

