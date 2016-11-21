AP: Too quiet on the set; filming accidents often go untold

This undated photo released by Richard Jones shows Sarah Jones filming on location for the television series “The Vampire Diaries.” Jones was killed during a shoot on a train trestle in Georgia in February 2014, and her death has prompted broad safety discussions within the film and television industry and led her parents to advocate for better safety practices during productions.
Colin Duran via AP
This January 2014 photo released by Richard Jones shows Sarah Jones during a vacation in Belize. Jones, an assistant camera operator, was killed in February 2014 while shooting the Gregg Allman biopic “Midnight Rider,” in Georgia. Her death has prompted broad safety discussions within the film and television industry and led her parents to advocate for better safety practices during productions.
Rebecca Jones via AP
This undated photo shows Michael Bridger in Alaska, where the Redondo Beach native spent several summers working the salmon fishing season. Bridger made his living in the water, as a diver, fisherman and occasional grip on movie productions. While cleaning a water tank during production of “The Lone Ranger,” Bridger suffered a heart attack and died, leading a government agency to fine producers more than $61,000 for several workplace safety violations.
Russ Parkison via AP
This undated photo shows Sarah Jones in England. Jones, an assistant camera operator, was killed in February 2014 while shooting the Gregg Allman biopic “Midnight Rider,” in Georgia. Her death has prompted broad safety discussions within the film and television industry and led her parents to advocate for better safety practices during productions.
Katie Wilson via AP
FILE - This July 23, 1982 file photo shows the crash site where actor Vic Morrow and two children were killed during the filming of movie “The Twilight Zone” in Santa Clarita, Calif. The accident shook the film industry and led to new safety standards for the use of choppers.
Scott Harms, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this May 12, 2014 file photo, film director Randall Miller, left, appears on the witness stand during a hearing before Chatham County Superior Court, Judge John Morse in Savannah, Ga. Miller, his wife and business partner Jody Savin and executive producer Jay Sedrish were charged with involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespassing while filming a scene on a railroad bridge Feb. 20, 2014, when a freight train struck and killed 27-year-old camera assistant Sarah Jones.
Stephen B. Morton
AP Photo
In this July 8, 2016, photo, Tim Bridger holds a photo of his younger brother, Michael, in Redondo Beach, Calif. Michael was a skilled diver and worked in and around the water most of life. Michael Bridger died on Sept. 21, 2012, after suffering a heart attack while cleaning a 24-foot tank being prepared for a scene in the film “The Lone Ranger.” Safety inspectors fined the film’s producers more than $61,000 for violating several safety protocols, including allowing a backup diver to leave Bridger in the water for 10 minutes, not having anyone with adequate CPR training on site, and not requiring health exams for divers being used on the film.
Anthony McCartney
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 9, 2014 file photo, Elizabeth, left, and Richard Jones, talk about their daughter Sarah Jones, the 27-year-old camera assistant killed Feb. 20 by a freight train while filming a movie in southeast Georgia, while sitting in their attorney's office in Atlanta. The couple have become set safety evangelists since the death of their daughter and are planning a documentary about their daughter and safety efforts.
David Goldman, File
AP Photo
This April 7, 2011 photo released by Lanette Leon shows John Suttles at his 65th birthday party. Suttles died after falling from the back of a truck he was preparing to drive from a Los Angeles studio to an “Avengers” set in New Mexico.
Lanette Leon via AP
FILE - This Jan. 22, 1986 file photo shows American actor Brandon Lee. Since 1990, at least 43 people have died on sets in the U.S. and more than 150 have been left with life-altering injuries. The death of Lee during the filming of "The Crow," garnered worldwide attention and prompted changes on how firearms are treated on sets.
Lacy Atkins, File
AP Photo
This April 7, 2011 photo released by Lanette Leon shows John Suttles at his 65th birthday party. Suttles died after falling from the back of a truck he was preparing to drive from a Los Angeles studio to an “Avengers” set in New Mexico.
Lanette Leon via AP
This undated photo provided by Zoila Barrera shows Julio Villamariona at a family gathering in the Reseda area of Los Angeles. Villamariona was run over and killed by a van while guarding a set for the television series "NCIS" in February, 2011, leaving behind a wife and three daughters who he moved to the United States from El Salvador to escape violence there. Making movies and television shows can be a dangerous business. An investigation by The Associated Press has found that at least 43 set workers have died in the United States since 1990, with hundreds injured worldwide.
Zoila Barrera via AP
This July 6, 2016 file photo shows members of a film crew at Agua Dulce Airpark, a small, rural airport in Agua Dulce, Calif., where fire officials said a stuntman was seriously injured when he was pinned underneath a vehicle while filming the TV series "Shooter." Making movies and television shows can be a dangerous business. An investigation by The Associated Press has found that at least 43 set workers have died in the United States since 1990, with hundreds injured worldwide.
Reed Saxon, File
AP Photo
This July 6, 2016 photo shows a boom lift and its control panel at the Safety Pass program, a 40,000-square-foot facility in Burbank, Calif., designed to train workers about safety while working on TV, movie and other entertainment-industry sets. Since 2003, the facility has trained more than 50,000 workers in areas, including, the proper use of forklifts and heavy machinery, erecting scaffolds and using gear to prevent serious falls.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
This July 6, 2016 photo shows a truss, which will typically hold lights, speakers and other apparatus at the Safety Pass program, a 40,000-square-foot facility in Burbank, Calif., designed to train workers about safety while working on TV, movie and other entertainment-industry sets. Since 2003, the facility has trained more than 50,000 workers in areas, including, the proper use of forklifts and heavy machinery, erecting scaffolds and using gear to prevent serious falls.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
This July 6, 2016 photo shows rope, cables and chain in the Rigging Safety classroom at the Safety Pass program, a 40,000-square-foot facility in Burbank, Calif., designed to train workers about safety while working on TV, movie and other entertainment-industry sets. Since 2003, the facility has trained more than 50,000 workers in areas, including, the proper use of forklifts and heavy machinery, erecting scaffolds and using gear to prevent serious falls.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
