Film shows recovery for Boston Marathon bombing survivors

A new documentary about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings chronicles the long road to recovery for many of the survivors.
"Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing" focuses on the stories of three families still struggling with physical and emotional wounds from the attack that killed three and injured hundreds more.
They include a young newlywed couple, a mother and daughter and two brothers who had all been spectators near the finish line when two pressure cooker bombs detonated.
The film airs Monday on HBO.
Filmmakers Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg say the documentary gives an unflinching look at the ups and downs of recovery.
Patrick Downes, one of the survivors spotlighted in the film, hopes audiences understand how critical support from their families and the Boston community were in their recovery.
