New on DVD

‘Blair Witch’
zero stars
It wasn’t a smart script or great acting that made “The Blair Witch Project” a box-office sensation in 1999. It was the creative way the movie was put together and promoted that created buzz around the quirky indie.
Even before “The Blair Witch Project” opened, there was a website and a cable special that related the story of a group of young people who went missing in some Maryland woods. The only thing left was shaky footage that gave insight into their night of terror in the woods.
The found-footage style was original when it was used with “The Blair Witch Project.” It not only offered a different way of looking at a horror film, it added to the suggestion that the movie was the product of a group of people with cameras running for their lives that was finally stitched together. But today, it’s so overused it makes films annoying and cheap.
‘Sleepy Hollow: The Complete Third Season’
☆ ☆ ☆
This is the most under-appreciated series on Fox since “The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.” The series that brings Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) to the 21st century has been on and off the newtork. Now you can catch up before the fourth season opener on Friday.
The third season takes place nine months after Abbie Mills (Nicole Beharie) and Crane have gone their separate ways. But they come back together with Abbie now an FBI agent. Among the battles the pair face are a demon who kills anyone with a dark secret and an undead army.
Also out this week
“Jerry Maguire”: The Tom Cruise romance is being re-released for its 20th anniversary.
“Girls: The Complete Fifth Season”: Hannah (Lena Dunham) has put her writing ambitions aside and is teaching.
