Lotter challenging Nebraska 3-judge method on death penalty

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator Pause

1:42 Scenes from Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

3:28 President Obama's way with words

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

1:34 Charlotte firefighter has pension reduced

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:35 Anthony Foxx celebrates streetcar's next phase