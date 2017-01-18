Movie review: ‘The Founder’ is a classic American success story

Despite its title, “The Founder” isn’t the story of the men who founded McDonald’s, but of an aging traveling salesman who would not take no for an answer.
It opens with a close-up of Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a marginal vendor of milkshake blenders, throwing his salesman patter at us like a major league pitcher. When he tosses it at prospective customers, he doesn’t prevail. Retirement is on the horizon, and he’s not looking forward to being the poorest guy at his local country club, a swan song his uncomplaining but unhappy wife Ethel (Laura Dern) isn’t hoping for, either.
In quiet San Bernardino, Calif., Kroc meets the McDonald brothers, Mac (John Carroll Lynch) and Dick (Nick Offerman), who are running a remarkably innovative, remarkably popular burger joint the value-conscious find worth traveling to.
It serves precisely prepared ground beef on a bun, already seasoned with meticulously portioned ketchup, mustard, slivered onions and two pickle slices. Not three, not one, two. All that for 15 cents. You can add a carefully cooked, lightly salted packet of French fries and a milkshake, and have it all in your hands 15 seconds after you walk up to the window and place your order.
When Kroc visits the McDonald brothers in their one and only shop, he has a visionary epiphany, reacting like a man whose metal detector has found a huge stash of gold bullion beneath the sand. Somehow, he must have it, and he will have it. All of it. By any means necessary. And so begins the brothers’ nightmare.
“The Founder” is a classic American success story about acquiring power and abusing power. In a way, it celebrates the achievements of a small-time peddler turned empire builder. Watch it differently and it’s akin to “The Social Network.” The film clearly shows that Kroc didn’t gouge the customers, but he gouged the hell out of his business partners.
The film, capably directed by John Lee Hancock, is driven by a firecracker performance from Keaton. What he’s doing isn’t imitation (which isn’t needed for such a visually forgettable public figure). Keaton is representing the huckster’s bombastic, playful, paradoxical essence. He nails Kroc’s hunger for success, his canny intelligence perfecting a revolutionary business model, his Pied Piper ability to pull total strangers onto his ever-growing team, sometimes for a lifetime.
Keaton’s Kroc often grins like a shark near striking distance, glossing over his predatory ambition only when he needs to be sociably polite. Kroc’s climb to the top is presented like a soft-spoken, Midwestern rewrite of a classic claim-jumper cowboy movie. As he moves ahead and wants more, he bilks the brothers out of their ownership, a tiny farewell share of the company’s rocketing profits, and even their family name.
He’s so full of zeal and double-dealing you don’t know whether to applaud or call the police. It’s this very complicated nature that makes him such an interesting subject and “The Founder” such a fascinating film.
‘The Founder’
☆ ☆ ☆ 1/2
Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch.
Director: John Lee Hancock.
Running time: 115 minutes.
Rating: PG-13 (brief strong language).
