‘Comedian’ is De Niro’s best showcase in years

Robert De Niro works a lot, and contrary to what some people like to say about his later career, he is always better, usually much better, than his roles require. But his showcases this century have not been ideal, a mix of big roles in weak movies, small roles in better films, and other roles that are amusing, sometimes in a self-referential way, but that don’t allow him to grow.
So “The Comedian” is something special, a good movie that gives one of our best actors a chance to show us something new and to remind us that the Robert De Niro story is not entirely written. He plays a once-successful comedian; and right away, the movie differentiates itself from just about every other movie with a comedian protagonist: De Niro is actually funny.
This is important. Other movies about comedians fall down on this obvious requirement. (One example, of many: Jenny Slate in “Obvious Child.”) Some even resort to showing us the audience’s reaction in a nightclub as a way of telling us that the comedian is going over well. But in “The Comedian,” we always know how the comedian is doing. Sometimes he’s very funny, sometimes he’s mildly funny, and sometimes he’s on the edge of antagonizing and alienating his audience. His audience’s reactions are our reactions.
This means that the screenwriters (there are four of them) either separately or collectively bothered to write good jokes, and that De Niro learned how to put them over. Being a standup comic is not the same as being a funny person or being able to act a comic part. It’s a separate skill, one that takes years to master. De Niro makes you believe he has mastered it.
He’s in capable hands with Taylor Hackford as director. All the movie’s finer points – of audience response, of interaction, of the dances between people – are conveyed with a specificity so expert that it seems offhand. One good example comes in the first meeting between Jackie (De Niro) and Harvey Keitel, as the shady businessman father of a woman (Leslie Mann) that Jackie knows.
The cast is first-rate, probably because even the small roles are vivid: Danny DeVito as Jackie’s long-suffering brother; Patti LuPone as Jackie’s sister-in-law, who can barely contain her hatred of him – and then can’t contain it; Edie Falco, as Eddie’s agent; Charles Grodin, as a revival comedian from the old days; Cloris Leachman as a 95-year-old comic actress on her last legs; and several comedians, including Jimmie Walker and Brett Butler, as themselves.
But special attention should be paid toMann, who more than holds her own opposite De Niro. She creates a complex character, a woman with anger problems and father issues, but who’s better than her circumstances, who has warmth and a sense of fun. As she showed in “The Other Woman,” Mann has the rare capacity to behave in ways that are funny, absurd and extreme and yet still carry a movie’s emotion.
“The Comedian” is the story of a comic’s career and of his personal life, and despite having been written by a committee of four, it has cohesion and the power to surprise. Of course, De Niro is the biggest surprise: Who knew he could do it? And who knew he could still do things no one knew he could do?
‘The Comedian’
☆ ☆ ☆
Cast: Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito.
Director: Taylor Hackford.
Running time: 119 minutes.
Rating: R (crude sexual references and language throughout).
