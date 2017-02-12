The Latest: Twenty One Pilots accept Grammy in underwear

2:22 Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests Pause

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:25 Steve Clifford breaks down Hornets' loss to Clippers

0:27 CMS teacher greets students with specialized handshakes

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

1:19 Butler Bulldogs 52, Independence Patriots 48

1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt