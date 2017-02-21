How to watch Oscar-nominated films from your couch

Movie fans, rejoice! You can watch about two-thirds of the Oscar-nominated flicks from your couch.
Here’s your viewing guide:
BEST PICTURE (AND DIRECTING)
None of the nine best picture nominees is available through a subscription service.
You can rent “Arrival,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight” through Amazon, Google Play or Apple’s iTunes. “Fences” will be available for purchase only on Friday.
You’ll need to visit a theater for “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land” and “Lion.” All three are available as pre-orders, meaning you buy now and the download will automatically be available whenever it comes out online. But the movies won’t be online before Sunday’s ceremony.
The good news is you’ll get the nominees for best directing out of the way, as all five movies are also up for best picture.
ACTING NOMINEES
In addition to the best picture flicks, you’ll need to watch six more movies to catch everyone nominated for the four acting categories.
“Captain Fantastic,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Loving” and “Nocturnal Animals” are available for rent. “Jackie” is available for purchase right away, with a rent option scheduled for March 7.
To see “Elle,” you’ll need to visit your local cineplex or indie theater.
SCREENPLAY CATEGORIES
All but two of the nominees in the two writing categories overlap with best picture. “The Lobster” is available through Amazon Prime, while “20th Century Women” isn’t online at all.
FULL-LENGTH CARTOONS
Netflix has “Zootopia.” ‘’Kubo and the Two Strings” is available to rent.
“Moana” is now available for purchase. Head to theaters for “My Life as a Zucchini” and “The Red Turtle.”
FULL-LENGTH DOCUMENTARIES
Netflix produced “13th” and streams it exclusively. Amazon Prime has “Life, Animated.” Hulu has “O.J.: Made in America” (as does WatchESPN, though you’ll need to sign in with a cable or satellite TV account).
“Fire At Sea” can be rented, while “I Am Not Your Negro” isn’t expected online until June.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Rent “A Man Called Ove” and “Tanna.” “Toni Erdmann” isn’t available until April 11. Pre-orders are being taken for “The Salesman,” but there’s no release date. Buy a ticket for “Land of Mine.”
THE 15 SHORTS
The documentary shorts “Extremis” and “The White Helmets” are available exclusively at Netflix. You can purchase the animated “Piper” through Amazon, Google Play and iTunes. iTunes also has the live action “La Femme et le TGV” and the animated “Blind Vaysha” and “Borrowed Time.”
The cable channel Shorts HD has released the shorts online, in separate packages for each of the three categories.
According to iTunes, the package for animated shorts will include four of the five nominees. You’ll have to buy Pixar’s “Piper” separately.
The Charlotte Film Society will screen the live action shorts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Theatre Charlotte (501 Queens Road) and the animated shorts at 2 p.m. Sunday, also at Theatre Charlotte. Details: www.charlottefilmsociety.com.
AND THE REST ...
That leaves 15 movies for lower-profile categories such as music and makeup.
Netflix has “The Jungle Book,” while Hulu and Amazon Prime offer “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.” HBO has “Hail, Caesar!” and “Jim: The James Foley Story.”
Seven other movies can be rented or purchased.
That means theaters for four – if you can still find a screening. These include big releases such as “Rogue One” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” so perhaps you’ve seen them already.
WATCHING THE SHOW
In major cities, the ceremony itself will be streamed online at abc.com and the ABC app if you can’t get to a TV. However, you’ll need to sign in with a cable or satellite account.
You also might be able to watch through an online TV subscription with Sling TV, PlayStation Vue or DirecTV Now. Availability depends on where you live; only a handful of ABC stations are offered this way.
For the E! channel’s red carpet coverage, you’ll need a subscription with an online TV service or a traditional cable or satellite provider.
Oscar.com will have backstage and red-carpet coverage, starting at 7 p.m. The stream continues once the ceremony begins at 8:30 p.m., but what’s on stage will be only on ABC. It’s free, with no cable or satellite account required.
