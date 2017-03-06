Film spotlights human trafficking as Trump promises action

2:15 Watch the 'Masterminds' official trailer Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

0:57 Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

0:48 Republic Services

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:27 Concerto for Percussion

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse