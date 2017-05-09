New on DVD: Tough guys taking over

This week’s new DVD releases include three that feature some very tough guys.
“The Godfather”; ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆: The Francis Ford Coppola masterpiece is being released on Blu-ray and Digtal HD to mark the 45th anniversary. The movie was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning three including best picture.
This is one of the most influential movies in cinema history as it tells the story of the Corleone crime family through the beautiful writing by Coppola and Mario Puzo, plus the best acting performances in the careers of Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall and Al Pacino.
This is a movie that is a must own because it needs to be repeatedly watched to see all of the stunning direction by Coppola that made this movie one of the top 10 films of all time.
“Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition”; ☆ ☆ ☆ 1/2: If you don’t get enough of Al Pacino in the re-release of “The Godfather,” then you can pick up a copy of the re-release of this 1995 Michael Mann film.
Pacino and Robert De Niro play characters who end up at odds with each other after an armored van robbery. The film is inspired by late Chicago police detective Charlie Adamson – who killed the actual Neil McCauley in a shootout in 1963. Mann spent years researching the men and their careers.
Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Diane Venora, Natalie Portman and Jon Voight also star.
“Mannix: The Complete Series”; ☆ ☆ ☆: It’s been 50 years since Mike Connors started playing the TV detective. Some of the fashions are dated but the stories and performances have not lost anything with the passing of time.
The way Connors played Mannix, he was the private investigator who defined cool for an entire generation. This was one of the first TV shows that wasn’t afraid to show that a hard-hitting detective could also have a sensitive side.
The 194 episodes bring the action, the music, and the style of an era back to life.
Also out this week
“Fifty Shades Darker”: Unique relationship between a man and woman continues.
“Beaches”: Idina Menzel and Nia Long star in this cable remake of the 1988 feature film.
“Juice”: The film starring Omar Epps and Tupac Shakur is being re-released to mark the 25th anniversary.
