'Dangal' becomes China's biggest non-Hollywood foreign film

In this Monday, May 22, 2017 photo, a group of Chinese women take a selfie with a poster of Indian Bollywood blockbuster film "Dangal" on display at a cinema in Beijing. The Aamir Khan film "Dangal" about an Indian man training his daughters to become wrestlers has become China's biggest grossing non-Hollywood foreign movie. The Indian film was released in China on May 5. By Tuesday, May 23, 2017, the Indian film had pulled in 806 million yuan

$117 million) in mainland China, according to data from EntGroup, a leading entertainment consultant.