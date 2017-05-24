Actress Nicole Kidman poses for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Actress Nicole Kidman poses for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Photo by Arthur Mola
Actress Nicole Kidman poses for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Photo by Arthur Mola

Movie News & Reviews

May 24, 2017 7:42 AM

Nicole Kidman vows to support female filmmakers

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
CANNES, France

Nicole Kidman criticized Hollywood's rate of hiring women directors and vowed to support female filmmakers at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Kidman said that women "have to support female filmmakers — that's just a given now." She was speaking on behalf of Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled," one of three films directed by women in competition for the Palme d'Or in Cannes.

"The Beguiled" is a remake of Don Siegel's 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood, but told from a female point of view. It's a Civil War thriller in which a wounded Union soldier is taken in by an all-girls school in Virginia.

Kidman noted that only 4 percent of major releases in 2016 were directed by women. Said Kidman: "Everyone keeps saying 'It's so different now. But it isn't."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trailer: Fifty Shades Darker

Trailer: Fifty Shades Darker 2:38

Trailer: Fifty Shades Darker
Fences Trailer 1:58

Fences Trailer
Passengers Trailer 2:34

Passengers Trailer

View More Video

Entertainment Videos