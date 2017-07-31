Maine International Film Festival getting new exec director

There's a change in leadership at the Maine International Film Festival in Waterville.
Mike Perreault is taking over the top post from Shannon Haines, who's served as festival director for 15 years.
Haines will remain involved with the festival in her role as president and chief executive officer of Waterville Creates!
The Maine International Film Festival has made a name for itself by drawing big names from Hollywood for the "Mid-Life Achievement Award."
This year's recipient was Lauren Hutton. Previous recipients include actors Ed Harris, Glenn Close, Lili Taylor, Sissy Spacek and director Jonathan Demme.
