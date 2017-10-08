Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends the "Reservoir Dogs" 25th anniversary screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Attorney Lisa Bloom says she is no longer representing Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations. Bloom posted Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, on Twitter that she has resigned as an adviser to Weinstein. She added that he and his board of directors are, quote, "moving toward an agreement. Photo by Charles Sykes