FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2011 file photo, French actor Jean Rochefort gestures as he arrives at the 36th French Cesar Awards Ceremony in Paris. Rochefort, who starred in more than 100 films and made French audience laugh and cry over the past 50 years with his comical roles and appealing personality, has died. He was 87.
Movie News & Reviews

French actor Jean Rochefort dies at 87

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 7:17 AM

PARIS

French actor Jean Rochefort, who starred in more than 100 movies over a half-century and was much loved by the French public, has died. He was 87.

French culture minister Francoise Nyssen confirmed Rochefort's death on Monday after French media reported he died in a Paris hospital overnight.

Rochefort, who started his career during the 1950s, won three Cesar awards, the equivalent of the Academy Awards in the United States.

Instantly recognizable with his trademark mustache and dandy style, Rochefort was applauded for his versatility and great sense of humor.

Nyssen wrote in a Twitter message: "Deep sadness following Jean Rochefort's death, an elegant, endearing and beloved actor. A great master."

