Movie News & Reviews

Police begin project of highway safety movie advertisements

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 09:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ESSEX, Vt.

Vermont police are hoping to reach drivers through a movie campaign to encourage them to buckle up.

The Chittenden County highway safety coalition SHARP previewed their new "See It" campaign Thursday. WPTZ-TV reports the advertisements will be seen by moviegoers before every screening at Essex Cinemas, starting Friday and continuing for six months.

The ad is simple, asking that whenever you see the "click it" message on a billboard or passing truck you'll commit to buckling up if you haven't already done so.

Officers say they will visit three high schools near the theater in the spring to see if the message had an effect.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Pratt and Howard are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2:31

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Time capsule opened after 50 years at Park Terrace Theatre 2:24

Time capsule opened after 50 years at Park Terrace Theatre
Avengers: Infinity War 2:31

Avengers: Infinity War

View More Video