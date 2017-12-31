In this undated image provided by Kody Dayish Productions, actor/director Kody Dayish performs on set in his film, "Unbroken Code," in Santa Fe, N.M. It's no secret that the Navajo code talkers played a significant role in the Allied powers' victory in World War II, said Dayish, a Navajo storyteller of Shiprock. Dayish's film of the code talkers' story will be shot entirely on the Navajo Nation and will feature mostly Navajo actors.
In this undated image provided by Kody Dayish Productions, actor/director Kody Dayish performs on set in his film, "Unbroken Code," in Santa Fe, N.M. It's no secret that the Navajo code talkers played a significant role in the Allied powers' victory in World War II, said Dayish, a Navajo storyteller of Shiprock. Dayish's film of the code talkers' story will be shot entirely on the Navajo Nation and will feature mostly Navajo actors. Kody Dayish Productions via AP Kolin Dayish
In this undated image provided by Kody Dayish Productions, actor/director Kody Dayish performs on set in his film, "Unbroken Code," in Santa Fe, N.M. It's no secret that the Navajo code talkers played a significant role in the Allied powers' victory in World War II, said Dayish, a Navajo storyteller of Shiprock. Dayish's film of the code talkers' story will be shot entirely on the Navajo Nation and will feature mostly Navajo actors. Kody Dayish Productions via AP Kolin Dayish

Movie News & Reviews

Navajo filmmaker to start shooting WWII code talkers movie

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:10 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

FARMINGTON, N.M.

It's no secret that the Navajo code talkers played a significant role in the Allied powers' victory in World War II, said Kody Dayish, a Navajo storyteller of Shiprock.

Navajo servicemen's complex native tongue was critical in communicating crucial Allied messages that could not be deciphered by Japanese foes, The Daily Times reported earlier this month.

Their story has been told before in films, but it's never been told from a Navajo point of view, Dayish said

Dayish has wanted to tell his own version of the code talkers' story for some time, but wanted to wait until he felt he had the skills and maturity as a filmmaker to tell it properly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We wouldn't want to disrespect the code talkers by making a film that's (unworthy)," he said.

After producing a number of award-winning short films and features, Dayish feels his family's film production company, Kody Dayish Production, is ready to take on the task.

With the help of his brother Kolin and sister Kolette, Dayish plans to make his movie "Unbroken Code" focus on two Navajo youths who leave their home behind to join the Marine Corps. It will explore their conflict over leaving their families behind, the sacrifices they make on behalf of a country that has relegated them to a reservation, and most importantly, the depth of their contribution to the war effort.

The film will be shot entirely on the Navajo Nation and will feature mostly Navajo actors.

The siblings have already completed the script and are looking for actors who are fluent in the Dine language since the most of the dialogue will be presented in that tongue.

With very few surviving code talkers left, Dayish believes it's the perfect time for the project.

"Now is the time to get a little deeper to see where the Navajo code talkers came from," he said.

They plan to begin shooting the film in 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Pratt and Howard are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2:31

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Time capsule opened after 50 years at Park Terrace Theatre 2:24

Time capsule opened after 50 years at Park Terrace Theatre
Avengers: Infinity War 2:31

Avengers: Infinity War

View More Video