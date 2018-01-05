AFI Awards honor top film and TV productions ahead of Globes

This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." The American Film Institute is hosting a luncheon Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, to celebrate its selections of the past year’s best top films and TV shows, many of which are also in contention for the Golden Globe Awards, including "The Shape of Water," “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “The Post,” and others, on Sunday. Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP Kerry Hayes