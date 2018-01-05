This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." The American Film Institute is hosting a luncheon Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, to celebrate its selections of the past year’s best top films and TV shows, many of which are also in contention for the Golden Globe Awards, including "The Shape of Water," “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “The Post,” and others, on Sunday.
This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." The American Film Institute is hosting a luncheon Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, to celebrate its selections of the past year’s best top films and TV shows, many of which are also in contention for the Golden Globe Awards, including "The Shape of Water," “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “The Post,” and others, on Sunday. Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP Kerry Hayes
This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins, left, and Doug Jones in a scene from the film "The Shape of Water." The American Film Institute is hosting a luncheon Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, to celebrate its selections of the past year’s best top films and TV shows, many of which are also in contention for the Golden Globe Awards, including "The Shape of Water," “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “The Post,” and others, on Sunday. Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP Kerry Hayes

Movie News & Reviews

AFI Awards honor top film and TV productions ahead of Globes

By SANDY COHEN AP Entertainment Writer

January 05, 2018 04:03 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

The American Film Institute is hosting a luncheon Friday to celebrate its selections of the past year's best top films and TV shows, many of which are also in contention for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

AFI's top films of the year are "Call Me By Your Name," ''Dunkirk," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''The Post," ''The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" — all of which are up for best picture at the Globes — along with "The Big Sick," ''The Florida Project" and "Wonder Woman."

AFI's TV picks are Globes nominees "Big Little Lies," ''The Crown," ''Feud: Bette and Joan," ''Game of Thrones," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''Master of None," ''Stranger Things 2" and "This Is Us." AFI also picked "The Good Place" and "Insecure."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Pratt and Howard are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2:31

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Time capsule opened after 50 years at Park Terrace Theatre 2:24

Time capsule opened after 50 years at Park Terrace Theatre
Avengers: Infinity War 2:31

Avengers: Infinity War

View More Video