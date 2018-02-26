Weinstein Co. expected to file bankruptcy after talks fail

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, film producer Harvey Weinstein poses for a photo in New York. The Weinstein Co.’s board of directors says the company, co-founded in 2005 by Harvey Weinstein, is expected to file for bankruptcy protection after last-ditch talks to sell its assets collapsed. Los Angeles Times reports that the board said Sunday night, Feb. 25, 2018, that it has no choice but to pursue bankruptcy process. John Carucci, File AP Photo