Music & Nightlife

September 29, 2016 1:50 PM

Big shows

Jennifer Nettles: Oct. 7. Belk Theater.

Charlotte Symphony: Chris Botti: Oct. 8. Belk.

Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen: Oct. 12. Knight Theater.

Love Jones: The Musical: Oct. 20. Ovens Auditorium.

The Illusionists: Witness The Impossible: Oct. 21. Ovens.

Carrie Underwood: Oct. 23. Spectrum Center.

Bonnie Raitt: Oct. 26. Ovens.

Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions: Oct. 28. Spectrum.

The Chainsmokers: Oct. 31. Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Jeff Dunham: Nov. 3. Spectrum.

Belong Tour: Nov. 4-5. Bojangles’.

Bob Dylan: Nov. 6. Belk.

Stevie Nicks: Nov. 10. Spectrum.

Charlotte Music Festival: Nov. 11. Bojangles’.

The Comedy Get Down: Nov. 12. Spectrum.

Straight No Chaser: Nov. 18. Ovens.

Dolly Parton: Nov. 19. Spectrum.

Maxwell and Mary J. Blige: Nov. 22. Spectrum.

Mannheim Steamroller: Nov. 25. Belk.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Nov. 28. Spectrum.

I Love the 90’s Tour: Dec. 4. Spectrum.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Dec. 8. Spectrum.

The Avett Brothers: Dec. 31. Bojangles’.

Hannibal Buress: Jan. 20. Belk.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience: March 9. Spectrum.

