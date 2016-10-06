Alt-rock vets the Posies stage mystery pop-up shows

Alternative rock pioneers the Posies play Charlotte on Friday, but I can’t tell you where. The date is part of the second leg of the band’s secret-show tour of intimate non-traditional venues that remain a mystery to fans until the last minute.
It may sound like an odd way to promote concerts, but it’s been a win-win, says co-founding singer-songwriter Ken Stringfellow, who stumbled on the approach while touring with songwriter Holly Munoz.
“She’s an unknown artist, not the kind of person a club will be excited about booking. With her solo work, she carved out this alternative touring,” he says. “She applied it to the tour for our country western album.”
The tour was so successful and financially lucrative, Stringfellow decided to try it with the Posies, who are best known in the mainstream for ’90s hits like “Dream All Day.” The secret pop-up tour launched in the spring, and announcing a limited number of tickets in unique venues helped guarantee most shows were sell-outs.
“The shows were incredible. Taking it out of the clubs, takes out a huge distraction. The people really want to be there and the people putting on the show are excited to have you,” he explains. “Clubs have 21 bands a week, 52 days a year. We’ve created a situation where the audience feels lucky to be there because it’s limited. We get an audience that’s committed. We don’t have bartenders throwing beer bottles into the trash during the quiet songs.”
Cconcerts have popped up in front of a WWII tugboat on the waterfront in Portland, at the entrance to a cave in South Dakota, at a huge private loft in New York, and Ardent Studios in Memphis.
The tour and the band’s eighth album, “Solid States,” mark a new chapter for Stringfellow and co-founder Jon Auer. In May 2015, midway through making “Solid States,” Posies’ drummer Darius Minwalla died unexpectedly at age 38 in his home in Vancouver. That was followed by the death of bassist Joe Skyward from cancer in March 2016.
Yet there’s a positive thread of hope in the album’s melodies and vocal harmonies. “We didn’t want it to be a downbeat record,” says Auer, who’d played with Minwalla before the drummer joined the Posies in 2001.
With both Auer and Stringfellow now living in different parts of France, they’d decided to make what Stringfellow calls a “non-organic” record, trading files online instead of getting in a room together and adding more electronic elements to the songs.
“The live band format we found a little limiting – two guitars, bass and drums. We’d been doing that for a long time,” says Stringfellow, who like Auer has worked in other genres outside the Posies as a producer. He also did a long stint as a touring member of R.E.M., and with Auer in the reunited Big Star. “There’s a part of us that wants to make sure everybody knows we’re more versatile.”
Making the record also provided catharsis for a band reeling from loss.
“The only way out was through and forward,” Stringfellow says. “The record was a structure we could understand, a ladder that you can pull yourself up, and a way to exercise some of the feelings. We’ll never make total sense of it.”
The Posies
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Secret location will be revealed to ticketholders 24 hours before the show.
Tickets: $25.
Details: www.facebook.com/theposies; http://bit.ly/2dACiHk.
